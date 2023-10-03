Only in Jozi ... do people not say, only in Jozi
They just don’t care: they want to get the hell out of the place as soon as possible
It can sometimes be difficult to make sense of life in the ANC’s SA, but last week, when we learnt that Johannesburg’s property portfolio of 30,000 buildings is being managed by people apparently hand-picked for their inability to run anything more complicated than a bath, some of that city’s problems came into slightly sharper focus.
I say slightly, because the picture is already pretty clear. The discovery that the board of the Johannesburg Property Company features a tollgate cashier, a receptionist and a person with no education beyond grade 11 was simply another example of Thabo Mbeki’s deployed chickens coming home to roost, clucking away about socialist revolution and world-class cities while entrenching a system that has placed loyalty and silence far above competence and transparency. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.