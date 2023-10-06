×

Opinion

Group effort needed to end vandalism of vital infrastructure

06 October 2023
Editorial Comment
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s request for harsher penalties for those who vandalise vital infrastructure comes from the belief that stronger penalties in court can help curb this destructive trend.

And this belief is spot on r as urgent action is needed to combat the scourge of vandals targeting vital infrastructure, leaving residents and businesses grappling with the devastating consequences...

