Group effort needed to end vandalism of vital infrastructure
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s request for harsher penalties for those who vandalise vital infrastructure comes from the belief that stronger penalties in court can help curb this destructive trend.
And this belief is spot on r as urgent action is needed to combat the scourge of vandals targeting vital infrastructure, leaving residents and businesses grappling with the devastating consequences...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.