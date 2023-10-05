×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Naming process lacks a broader affirmation of our diversity

Premium
05 October 2023
Jonathan Jansen
Columnist

With the welcome renaming of William Nicol Drive, the changing of street and building names is again proving to be controversial, not least because of the replacement name, Winnie Mandela Drive.

I stand for symbolic justice and renaming public sites is part of restoring what has been lost as a result of colonialism and apartheid...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest