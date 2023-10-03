Proteas must bury C-word at World Cup
A courageous come-from-behind ODI series win over a strong Australian side could not have come at a better time for the often-maligned Proteas.
When the Proteas and World Cups are mentioned in the same breath, the dreaded choker word is often bandied around...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.