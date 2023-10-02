Not learning from the past SA’s great downfall
It is always worth reminding South Africans that we are blessed and cursed at the same time.
We are cursed because we achieved our true humanity — the defeat of apartheid — only in 1994, a full 37 years after Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to gain its independence from European colonisation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.