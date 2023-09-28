Rain welcome, but don’t let your guard down yet
While the recent rainfall has provided a glimmer of hope for Nelson Mandela Bay, the challenges posed by climate change and infrastructure vulnerabilities persist.
The heavy rain caused a lot of disruption to electrical infrastructure and, in turn, compromised water treatment, storage and distribution...
