×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

EMS services staff must be protected by residents

27 September 2023
Editorial Comment
None

If you have a medical emergency in Nelson Mandela Bay and it happens to be during a period of load-shedding, there is a real possibility that you will not be able to get the help you need.

On Tuesday, this newspaper reported on the city’s emergency services which are in poor health...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest