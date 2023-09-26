Tough decisions ahead for Bok management
One could hear the collective groans rumble across the country on Saturday evening as Manie Libbok and Faf de Klerk missed slotable attempts at goal against Ireland in Paris.
At least 11 points were left on the field and the Springboks were to rue a first World Cup defeat since their opening pool game against New Zealand in Japan 2019...
