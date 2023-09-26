AT THE FRONTIER | Have humans caused irreparable damage to the planet?
In the previous At the Frontier we journeyed back to a time when nature and man lived in harmony.
A time when here in the Eastern Cape an incredible variety of different animal species freely roamed our landscape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.