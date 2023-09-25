×

Opinion

Keeping storm drains clear is our duty too

25 September 2023
Editorial Comment
On Saturday, The Herald’s sister newspaper Weekend Post posed the question, ‘Are we ready for a disaster’ and, based on what the experts had to say, we are very clearly not.

Nelson Mandela Bay Climate Change Coalition chair Andrew Muir said the devastating storm which battered SA’s eastern seaboard a week ago should serve as a warning to the Bay to accelerate its efforts to counter climate change, even though this had not directly caused the storm...

