Let's honour the legacy of this trailblazing submariner
Image: SUPPLIED
Gillian Malouw-Hector was, by all accounts, a woman with a bright future and one who took that future seriously.
A wife and mother, Malouw-Hector, was among the three people who died in the SA Navy submarine disaster off the coast of Kommetjie in the Western Cape on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old was a lieutenant in the SA Navy. Even more remarkable, she was the first woman in Africa to work as a qualified submarine navigator and it is this huge achievement that thrust her — a young woman from Schauderville in Gqeberha’s northern areas — into the limelight in 2020.
“I didn’t think this would mean anything to anyone other than me,” Malouw-Hector said at the time, adding that she had been overwhelmed by all the media attention.
Back then, she had already set her sights on one day commanding the SA Navy submarine on which she served, the SAS Manthatisi.
On the home front, Malouw-Hector — who leaves behind her husband, Romero Hector, and son Tristan, almost two years old — was also always looking to the future.
Her post, in January, on the popular 1 Family 1 Stockpile™ Facebook group resurfaced this week as news of her tragic death spread.
In the post, she described how she had started buying one or two stationery items a month for her son — at the time just 13 months old — since his birth.
“Many people laugh when I tell them about it, but I don’t think my efforts will go to waste,” she wrote.
Her efforts, personally and professionally, never went to waste.
Family members described Malouw-Hector as a kind person who often donated money to less fortunate pupils in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“For a coloured female to become the first woman ever in Africa to navigate a submarine — and she’s from Schauderville in the northern areas — is big,” relative Tiphany Harmse said.
“She made it possible for a girl child to dream.
“My heart is broken because any time we lose youth and females of this calibre, it is a loss to future generations and our communities at large.”
A family has been robbed of a daughter, sister, wife and mother.
A community has been robbed of someone to be proud of, one of their own.
Young coloured girls, especially, have been robbed of a role model.
And while we mourn this trailblazer, let us also honour her by breathing life into her words: “Just do you. Find your passion and push through the noise and negativity.”
HeraldLIVE
