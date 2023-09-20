×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Storm surge shows how critical it is to respect the sea

20 September 2023
Editorial Comment
None

A storm surge is how weather experts described the destructive waves that caused damage along large parts of the SA coast at the weekend, claiming the lives of a few people.

Gqeberha SA Weather Service meteorologist Lelo Kleinbooi said the waves at the weekend had reached a staggering 9m...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest