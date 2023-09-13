×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Time reasonable demands of Rocklands farmers addressed

13 September 2023
Editorial Comment
None

Frustrated with the state of roads in their area, Rocklands farmers have threatened to take to the streets in protest. In a strongly worded email, the farmers have requested that traffic warning signs be put up, that a speed bump be erected in front of Ankervas Primary School, that heavy vehicles be rerouted and that roads be repaired.

These are not unreasonable requests. In fact, these should already be in place to ensure the safety of road users and pedestrians...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest