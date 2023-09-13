Time reasonable demands of Rocklands farmers addressed
Frustrated with the state of roads in their area, Rocklands farmers have threatened to take to the streets in protest. In a strongly worded email, the farmers have requested that traffic warning signs be put up, that a speed bump be erected in front of Ankervas Primary School, that heavy vehicles be rerouted and that roads be repaired.
These are not unreasonable requests. In fact, these should already be in place to ensure the safety of road users and pedestrians...
