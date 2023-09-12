×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

AT THE FRONTIER | A time when animals and man lived in harmony

Premium
12 September 2023
Dean Allen
Columnist

The area we call the Eastern Cape today has a history long preceding the arrival of man. Indeed, the discovery of fossils has shown that dinosaurs, and not hunter gatherers, were the original inhabitants of the Bushman’s River region, just south of the Shamwari Game Reserve.

The reserve itself holds the fossil remains of the aptly named Algoasaurus bauri, a long-necked sauropod dinosaur, which would have been at least 14 metres in length...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest