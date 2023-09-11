The emergence of at least three criminal gangs which appear to have set their sights on “soft targets” — residential homes — in the Bay is of great concern.
The latest to emerge is the Quantum Gang in Kariega. Suspicions are high that members of this gang were involved in two recent incidents in the town, one of which claimed the life of a young father.
The incidents occurred within an hour of each other on Friday. In both, the robbers threw a brick through a window to gain entry.
In the first incident, two pupils who were studying in the early hours of the morning were robbed at gunpoint of their cellphones and laptops as well as a television set.
In the other, a 14-year-old boy awoken by a brick being thrown through the window fled to his parents’ room for safety, but the intruders then kicked down the locked bedroom door and shot the father dead in front of his terrified family.
The price of his life: cellphones, a PlayStation and television set.
Then there are the Panga and Balaclava gangs that have plagued isolated smallholdings and homes in and on the outskirts of Gqeberha in clusters.
These gangs are operating with seeming impunity, in a region with an inordinately high murder rate.
Four of Nelson Mandela Bay’s police stations are in the top five in the Eastern Cape for the most murders.
That is a statistic that should have us quaking in our boots.
Yet, as crime spirals out of control, one of the proposals reportedly made at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s secret meeting with National Treasury officials last week to lower spending to allow the government to continue the social relief of distress grant next year — an election year — is cutting visible policing. Seriously?
We need more visible policing, not less.
Shockingly, a couple that was robbed at Shark Rock Pier recently was unable to raise anyone at a police station or find a patrolling vehicle.
The criminals have no fear. They know the odds of actually being caught are slim with the state of policing, due largely to a lack of resources, in this country.
Ramaphosa should reduce his bloated cabinet and cut the pay and benefits of our overpaid and largely ineffective ministers before even considering cutting essential services and programmes.
We need more visible policing, not less
