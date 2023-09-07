Tardy removal of asbestos school roofs inexcusable
Urgent attention is needed to address the toxic threat of asbestos roofing in Eastern Cape schools as it is a looming catastrophe in the making.
There are 836 schools assessed across the province that still have asbestos roofing. This means the figure could even be higher...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.