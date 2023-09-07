×

Tardy removal of asbestos school roofs inexcusable

07 September 2023

Urgent attention is needed to address the toxic threat of asbestos roofing in Eastern Cape schools as it is a looming catastrophe in the making.

There are 836 schools assessed across the province that still have asbestos roofing. This means the figure could even be higher...

