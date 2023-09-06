Municipality must be applauded for load curtailment plan
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s innovative load curtailment pilot project holds much promise for a more resilient and reliable power supply in the future.
It will benefit both residents and the city at large...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.