Opinion

Forensic lab will speed up wheels of justice

02 September 2023
Editorial Comment
None

Finally, amid all the doom and gloom, there was a glimmer of good news this week with the official launch of the Forensic Science Biology Laboratory in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Given SA’s DNA backlog, which stretches back almost two decades, according to the Institute for Security Studies, the upgraded lab, it is hoped, will accelerate the wrapping up of criminal cases that have languished due to the absence of DNA results, resulting in a substantial backlog, particularly with regard to sexual offences...

