Vandalism of councillors’ offices signals deeper problem
The stark reality of the state of councillors’ offices is evident when considering that one of them had to work from his vehicle, and, at the same time, another resorted to renting a resident’s garage.
The sorry state of these offices is a direct result of vandalism and a lack of maintenance, as The Herald reported on Thursday...
