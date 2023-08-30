×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Residents suffer as leaders fight over Qaba appointment

30 August 2023
Editorial Comment
None

Those who have been following local news in Nelson Mandela Bay in recent weeks would know that tensions have reached boiling point in the impasse between the MBDA and Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

It is messy and it will, without a doubt, get worse in the coming weeks and months ahead...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says

Latest