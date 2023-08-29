Smart new law moves by rugby bosses
Rugby bosses deserve applause for their law innovations designed to speed up the flow of the game and win over new fans at the upcoming World Cup extravaganza in France.
The changes will improve the spectacle for supporters inside stadiums and millions watching the drama unfold on television screens around the world...
