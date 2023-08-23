Animal abuse cannot be justified
The disturbing incident that saw a Beachview man captured on video mistreating his small dog has, rightfully so, sent shock waves through our community.
The Animal Anti-Cruelty League has launched an investigation into the matter after the nearly two-minute clip of the incident went viral on social media...
