Opinion

Iron fist approach needed to clean up rugby

22 August 2023
Editorial Comment
It is time for EP rugby bosses to adopt an iron fist policy to stamp out ongoing crowd violence that has plagued the Grand Challenge club competition.

There has been much talking from EPRU officials, but little tangible action to eradicate the rise of lawlessness among clubs and unruly supporters...

