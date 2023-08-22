Iron fist approach needed to clean up rugby
It is time for EP rugby bosses to adopt an iron fist policy to stamp out ongoing crowd violence that has plagued the Grand Challenge club competition.
There has been much talking from EPRU officials, but little tangible action to eradicate the rise of lawlessness among clubs and unruly supporters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.