Each of us has role to play in keeping city clean
There appears to be a general state of neglect in some of the smaller Eastern Cape towns as well as townships in the urban areas. Illegal dumping and raw sewage streaming down streets has become so commonplace that it no longer raises eyebrows.
With all the cleaning co-operatives that have been launched by the government over the years as well as the money that has been pumped into the expanded public works programmes, one would have expected the streets to look cleaner, but there has been hardly any improvement...
