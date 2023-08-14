Social media bullying issue must be addressed by all of us
A boy who was punched, kicked in the head and stomped in a disgraceful incident at a northern areas school in Gqeberha recently is forced to relive the trauma over and over again as a video of the beating circulates on social media.
The once vibrant, energetic teenager has become withdrawn and antisocial and is struggling to cope at school as a result of the bullying...
