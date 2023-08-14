×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Social media bullying issue must be addressed by all of us

14 August 2023
Editorial Comment
None

A boy who was punched, kicked in the head and stomped in a disgraceful incident at a northern areas school in Gqeberha recently is forced to relive the trauma over and over again as a video of the beating circulates on social media.

The once vibrant, energetic teenager has become withdrawn and antisocial and is struggling to cope at school as a result of the bullying...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town

Latest