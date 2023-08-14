Government has shown SA Zuma and his ilk are above the law
We are not fools and we are not innocent babies who need to be shielded from life’s hard truths. So, let’s call Friday’s act of cowardice by the ANC government (finding a creative way for their beloved son, Jacob Zuma, to escape jail) exactly what it is: an act of fraud which will happen again.
What happened on Friday is not an aberration. It is a trend. It is a pattern of lawlessness...
