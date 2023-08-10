Amicable solution needed to end taxi strike
The chaos that has unfolded in the City of Cape Town, and spread to other parts of the Western Cape, is a cause for serious concern. There appears to be no end in sight in the standoff between the taxi industry and Cape authorities, which has turned violent over the last week.
At the time of writing this, at least five people had died and police had arrested more than 120 suspects for various offences, including malicious damage to property, public violence and looting...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.