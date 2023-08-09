Kawa’s courage continues to inspire

This past weekend, the scene where businesswoman Andy Kawa was brutally raped in December 2010 was a hive of activity.
The beach area at Kings Beach where Kawa was brutalised more than a decade ago was filled with excitement from hundreds of youngsters at a fun event forming part of the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) 20th anniversary programme.
MBDA corporate services executive Luvuyo Bangazi said the purpose of Saturday’s event was to bring the focus towards Kawa’s legacy.
The skate park at Kings Beach, built in 2013 in the precinct, drives home the aim of the agency to develop, promote and preserve safe inner-city spaces as an ode to Kawa’s cause.
“Andy Kawa fought hard for justice so something like that [the rape] does not happen again.
“She lobbied for public spaces to be transformed into friendly, liveable spaces for families,” Bangazi said.
“By bringing people into this space and ensuring we develop something out of that tragedy, we’re able to highlight [Kawa’s advocacy].”
And fought, Kawa has.
One of the more recognisable faces amid the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV), Kawa was abducted while walking along Kings Beach in broad daylight.
She was then repeatedly raped by two men for 16 hours before managing to escape.
She has, since her ordeal, fought tirelessly — but in vain — for her rapists to be brought to book.
And though the criminal matter has come to naught as her rapists were never found, the Constitutional Court eventually ruled that the SA Police Services’ search and investigation into Kawa’s horror rape ordeal was below par and subsequently negligent.
Just recently, she wanted the Gqeberha high court to compel the minister of police to pay up the R200,000 awarded to her as interim relief — a mere portion of the multimillion-rand damages claim sought.
Throughout her ordeal — including the agonising hours of her rape — Kawa showed not only tenacity but strength: to survive the incident itself, to have her name and face attached to a crime victims usually shy away from, and to fight the police who had bungled the investigation.
We hope the courage she has shown in the face of adversity empowers other survivors to speak out, and that their voices — loud and proud — contribute to the creation of a world where sexual violence is no longer tolerated.
