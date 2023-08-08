Theft and vandalism of street and traffic lights an SA epidemic
On Monday, this newspaper ran an article titled “N2 plunged into darkness as street lights are broken, stripped (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2023-08-07-n2-plunged-into-darkness-as-street-lights-broken-stripped/)”, detailing the extent and impact of the destruction of streets lights along one of the busiest and most accident-prone routes in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The article states that on the stretch of the N2 at Colchester, more than 60 poles have been toppled over and electrical cables inside them stolen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.