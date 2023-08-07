Action needed to end municipal billing nightmare
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s billing system has been thrust into the spotlight once again as irate residents question the accuracy of their monthly accounts after receiving inflated bills.
Ratepayers who spoke to our sister publication Weekend Post told of their monthly battles to have their issues resolved...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.