Opinion

Nelson Mandela Bay leaders need to set the example in financial prudence

03 August 2023
Editorial Comment
On Wednesday we reported that ratepayers had to foot the R54,400 bill for a luxurious Volvo XC90 rental for Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk to use. He used it for eight days at a price tag of R6,800 a day.

The vehicle was returned on Friday after this newspaper queried the costs and the mayor is now using a vehicle from the municipal fleet...

