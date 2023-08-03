Nelson Mandela Bay leaders need to set the example in financial prudence
On Wednesday we reported that ratepayers had to foot the R54,400 bill for a luxurious Volvo XC90 rental for Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk to use. He used it for eight days at a price tag of R6,800 a day.
The vehicle was returned on Friday after this newspaper queried the costs and the mayor is now using a vehicle from the municipal fleet...
