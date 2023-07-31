Response to Jonathan Jansen: South African rule of law is not xenophobic

Much of global politics over the past decade have resolved around binaries of good and evil.
Social media and the rise of ‘hot take’ political analysis have forced us into distinct ideological silos. This often results in a reductionist approach that calls on us to assess policies against ideological considerations, and not on their merits or pragmatic, real-world impact.
SA, like most of the world, has not been spared by this cultural shift in political beliefs.
Who can forget how anyone who opposed former President Jacob Zuma was branded as an opponent to transformation and a defender of White Monopoly Capital? But, for SA to move forward and turn around our decay, we need to restore the centre: we need to understand that a person’s beliefs are not black or white, but grey instead.
That someone can believe in the power of the free-market to grow economies and uplift people, but still embrace the need for a social welfare safety net — it’s not either-or.
The same is true when it comes to ActionSA’s approach to illegal immigration: simply because we expressed concern about the lack of border policing and the rise of illegal immigrants, we were branded as xenophobic without acknowledging or understanding the nuance of the conversation.
Professor Jonathan Jansen’s reductionist column last week bashing ActionSA and Herman Mashaba in particular in response to the invitation we extended to him to participate in our policy process towards our inaugural policy conference in September, was rather unfortunate.
Unlike the ANC, we don’t believe it is smart to ignore a growing problem at SA’s borders and dismiss any mention of it as xenophobic. Instead, we believe we should tackle the issue head-on.
To say we are concerned about the rise of illegal immigration does not, like Jansen would like to have South Africans believe, mean we are anti-immigration or xenophobic.
It means that we, like many South Africans, are extremely concerned about the breakdown at the department of home affairs (DHA) and our border security, while simultaneously believing that we should make it easier for people to enter the country legally. For Professor Jansen’s information, both stances can be true.
Herman Mashaba has, at nauseam and on multiple platforms posited that SA is a country built on the back of migrants from all over the world, and that we should encourage people to come here to help build our economy and improve our diversity as a society, but that this should always be done legally, and that our laws
must be respected and adhered to. That is why we believe that the country’s immigration legislation and regulations need to be reviewed so that it is easier for foreign nationals to work in the country and contribute to our socio-economic development.
But, while ActionSA believes that our immigration system is dysfunctional, we are unequivocal in our belief in the rule of law, and that includes respect for immigration regulations.
All we ask, like every sovereign nation does, is that people follow the legal channels when entering our country. The fact that DHA is in disarray does not justify illegal immigration, in the same vein that a lack of speed cameras does not negate the speed limit on a given stretch of road.
It also does not mean we are ignorant to the challenges faced by immigrants in the country.
Let me state again to those like Professor Jansen who are hell-bent on the xenophobic narrative continuing to be punted and to mislead both sympathetic citizens and affected foreign nationals alike, ActionSA stands for legal immigration not because we believe that undocumented foreign nationals are inherently bad people, but because being undocumented hinders people from accessing services, allows them to be exploited, and places strain on our public resources and infrastructure.
Jansen’s approach fails to engage our policy on its merits and falls into the trap of reductionist views which have caused much damage to societies around the world: where people are pushed to extremes because the nuance of conversations are ignored.
Our policy process in the run-up to our policy conference in September is specifically designed to engage with experts and South Africans across the spectrum, providing ideas we might even disagree with, for us to develop solutions that are best fitted to fix our country.
We actively sought out to listen to people who might have differing views to ours, because we believe that iron sharpens iron: the best way to refine positions is to have them challenged.
But, instead of accepting our repeated invitations for engagement, Jansen decided to ignore the invitation, and carelessly bash the party in the public domain.
If he truly believed we have incorrect beliefs, what better way to help shape our direction than being an expert in our policy formulation process where he was given a platform to challenge us?
Lerato Ngobeni is ActionSA National Spokesperson
Response to Jonathan Jansen: South African rule of law is not xenophobic
Image: ISTOCK
Much of global politics over the past decade have resolved around binaries of good and evil.
Social media and the rise of ‘hot take’ political analysis have forced us into distinct ideological silos. This often results in a reductionist approach that calls on us to assess policies against ideological considerations, and not on their merits or pragmatic, real-world impact.
SA, like most of the world, has not been spared by this cultural shift in political beliefs.
Who can forget how anyone who opposed former President Jacob Zuma was branded as an opponent to transformation and a defender of White Monopoly Capital? But, for SA to move forward and turn around our decay, we need to restore the centre: we need to understand that a person’s beliefs are not black or white, but grey instead.
That someone can believe in the power of the free-market to grow economies and uplift people, but still embrace the need for a social welfare safety net — it’s not either-or.
The same is true when it comes to ActionSA’s approach to illegal immigration: simply because we expressed concern about the lack of border policing and the rise of illegal immigrants, we were branded as xenophobic without acknowledging or understanding the nuance of the conversation.
Professor Jonathan Jansen’s reductionist column last week bashing ActionSA and Herman Mashaba in particular in response to the invitation we extended to him to participate in our policy process towards our inaugural policy conference in September, was rather unfortunate.
Unlike the ANC, we don’t believe it is smart to ignore a growing problem at SA’s borders and dismiss any mention of it as xenophobic. Instead, we believe we should tackle the issue head-on.
To say we are concerned about the rise of illegal immigration does not, like Jansen would like to have South Africans believe, mean we are anti-immigration or xenophobic.
It means that we, like many South Africans, are extremely concerned about the breakdown at the department of home affairs (DHA) and our border security, while simultaneously believing that we should make it easier for people to enter the country legally. For Professor Jansen’s information, both stances can be true.
Herman Mashaba has, at nauseam and on multiple platforms posited that SA is a country built on the back of migrants from all over the world, and that we should encourage people to come here to help build our economy and improve our diversity as a society, but that this should always be done legally, and that our laws
must be respected and adhered to. That is why we believe that the country’s immigration legislation and regulations need to be reviewed so that it is easier for foreign nationals to work in the country and contribute to our socio-economic development.
But, while ActionSA believes that our immigration system is dysfunctional, we are unequivocal in our belief in the rule of law, and that includes respect for immigration regulations.
All we ask, like every sovereign nation does, is that people follow the legal channels when entering our country. The fact that DHA is in disarray does not justify illegal immigration, in the same vein that a lack of speed cameras does not negate the speed limit on a given stretch of road.
It also does not mean we are ignorant to the challenges faced by immigrants in the country.
Let me state again to those like Professor Jansen who are hell-bent on the xenophobic narrative continuing to be punted and to mislead both sympathetic citizens and affected foreign nationals alike, ActionSA stands for legal immigration not because we believe that undocumented foreign nationals are inherently bad people, but because being undocumented hinders people from accessing services, allows them to be exploited, and places strain on our public resources and infrastructure.
Jansen’s approach fails to engage our policy on its merits and falls into the trap of reductionist views which have caused much damage to societies around the world: where people are pushed to extremes because the nuance of conversations are ignored.
Our policy process in the run-up to our policy conference in September is specifically designed to engage with experts and South Africans across the spectrum, providing ideas we might even disagree with, for us to develop solutions that are best fitted to fix our country.
We actively sought out to listen to people who might have differing views to ours, because we believe that iron sharpens iron: the best way to refine positions is to have them challenged.
But, instead of accepting our repeated invitations for engagement, Jansen decided to ignore the invitation, and carelessly bash the party in the public domain.
If he truly believed we have incorrect beliefs, what better way to help shape our direction than being an expert in our policy formulation process where he was given a platform to challenge us?
Lerato Ngobeni is ActionSA National Spokesperson
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Your Weekend
Your Weekend