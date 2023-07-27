Avoid political parties with xenophobic tendencies like the plague
The letter from the head of Action SA landed in my mailbox with a thud.
It was an invitation to an Expert Policy Panel on education. Was this man and his party tone deaf? After all, Mr Mashaba had launched into me on social media for criticism of his toxic attitudes towards foreign nationals...
