Opinion

EP club rugby must clean up its act

25 July 2023
Editorial Comment
EP club rugby players, officials and fans must clean up their act and end the abhorrent abuse of referees which resulted in the disgruntled officials going on strike last week.

Unhappiness has been festering for some time and a decision by referees to boycott matches paralysed the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition...

Latest