Mandela Day initiatives should make lasting difference
Do-gooders around the world did their bit to spread some kindness this week as part of Mandela Day.
Held on July 18 every year, the birth date of former president Nelson Mandela, Mandela Day is a global celebration honouring the life and legacy of Madiba and encourages individuals, communities, and organisations to spend 67 minutes making a positive impact in their own communities...
