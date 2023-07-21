×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Our heritage is being stolen from us, bit by bit

21 July 2023
Editorial Comment
None

Nelson Mandela Bay is facing an epidemic of heritage vandalism and soon there will be nothing left.

Priceless statues are being targeted and the remnants vandalised can never be repaired to their original state...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD

Latest