×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Fill these exposed trenches before another life is lost

20 July 2023
Editorial Comment
None

In a single edition this week, The Herald carried two news reports highlighting harrowing instances of neglect as a result of poor service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay. 

On Wednesday, we reported on the shocking death of Likamva Nzewuza, 6, who drowned in a pit of raw sewage after a faulty drain in Bucwa Street, KwaNobuhle, was dug up and left exposed...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...

Latest