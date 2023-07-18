Well done to the Project Flamingo team
There was a beautiful story of selflessness, hope and humanity published in this newspaper on Monday.
It was about the doctors who pulled out all the stops at the weekend, volunteering to perform operations on cancer patients to tackle the surgery backlog...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.