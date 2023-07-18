Cheetah champions: From India to Eastern Cape
Ask anyone about cheetahs, and they will mention their speed and that they are an iconic species of Africa.
Did you know, however, that as recently as eight decades ago, cheetahs were also found in India?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.