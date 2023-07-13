Wish list to improve education after 2024 election

With the seventh democratic elections around the corner, media houses are calling to ask what advice one would give the next government on education.
Because this is our seventh political rodeo, I have learnt some hard lessons about making idealistic statements when you know pipe dreams are not policies.
So here is a hard-nosed assessment of what needs to be done and what is likely to succeed, or not, with respect to schools.
First, we need a change of political personalities heading up education.
Minister Angie Motshekga has been in the job far too long, with the result that she has shown no urgency to deal with the compounding crises in education, such as the explosive finding that 81% of our grade 4 children do not understand what they read.
That this damaging revelation has not led to the firing of the minister, or, at the very least, a “drop everything and let’s remedy the problem” approach by the head of education, tells you that political sclerosis has long set in among the leadership of basic education.
A change of minister might be just the boost our failing school system needs.
Second, we need an urgent reprioritisation of investment in favour of the foundation years of education at least for the next 20 years.
The political energy and financial resources devoted to senior high school have to be diverted to the early years starting with quality preschool education.
Here a simple goal could make a huge difference — that every child entering grade 1 will be able to read in their home language.
The long-term results will show in the revitalisation of the school system.
Third, a new minister needs to stop building schools and make huge investments in technological infrastructure especially in our underserved communities.
This is and will be the century of disruptions (climate change, future pandemics, social uprisings and so forth)) and we cannot afford to go through future lockdowns of any kind where once again the 20% of privileged schools move seamlessly to online and hybrid education, and the rest remain stranded with printed materials for download if they’re lucky.
A recent study by Vodacom, Connected Education: How digital technologies can transform education in Sub-Saharan Africa, shows how countries in East Africa which spend less on education are steaming ahead in connecting their schools, leaving the relatively well-resourced SA far behind (except for the Western Cape).
A new minister must prioritise digital technologies in education, starting with simple things like zero-rating of Web-based educational content.
Fourth, a new minister must work with universities to radically change their model of preservice teacher education.
We need to place teachers-in-training inside functional schools under exceptional mentor teachers for 70% of the day and bring them to campus for only 30% of the time, where they learn theory on a need-to-know basis and in relation to their teaching practice.
At the moment, thousands of preservice teachers waste their time learning abstractions in lecture halls that often have little to do with becoming competent teachers dealing with the practice of teaching and learning.
Fifth, a new minister must bite the political bullet and give schools and the parents the option of having their children taught in English from preschool through high school. (Dear Afrikaans-speaking people, for once this is not about you, so stop choking on your breakfast).
There are all kinds of good reasons to teach in the indigenous languages and transition in grade 4 to English.
But right now, our children are failing to read and write in any and all languages, so why burden them with two or three instructional languages while educational progress and economic opportunity depends solely on fluency in English?
I can hear the fury when politicians read this column but here’s the hard truth: I do not know of a single parliamentarian who has their child in an African language public township school, even as they rant and rave about "our languages" for political currency.
The hypocrisy is staggering.
Sixth, a new minister must root out the ongoing corruption in education.
The construction mafia that stands in the way of removing pit latrine toilets must be identified and arrested when they interfere with removing this blight on the education landscape.
The continued practice of selling teacher and principal appointment and promotion posts in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal must be taken on and resolved.
Turning a blind eye to such blatant corruption despite ministerial reports revealing the rot means that underqualified educators will continue to fill teaching and leadership posts for decades to come.
A minister with political balls will act to stop this form of corruption in our schools.
Will any of this happen under the current political regime in SA?
I seriously doubt it because the leaders of a likely coalition government (such as the ANC and the EFF) do not care a damn about the education of the poor, in my view.
There is 30 years of evidence to back up this statement.
The change is more likely to come from the bottom up and that is where I will be putting my energy for now.
Wish list to improve education after 2024 election
