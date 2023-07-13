Police action needed to stamp out lawlessness
A country where lawlessness is the order of the day. That would be a fair assessment of how things are in SA at the moment.
From the rise of what is known as the construction mafia to the demanding of protection fees to guard against your business being continuously targeted, and the torching of trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga this week, criminals are having field day, while the police battle along with limited resources...
