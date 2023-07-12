Police must step up in Nelson Mandela Bay

Law enforcement in Nelson Mandela Bay is a joke. This week we read about various situations which affect policing in the Bay, in both the SA Police Services and metro police, giving criminals free rein.
First, there was an incident in Markman where security operatives waited for Gqeberha police to respond after they had tracked robbery suspects, only to be told that the Swartkops police station had no vehicles available.
A senior operative with a security company described how they responded to a guard being threatened by armed men.
The operative said they first contacted Swartkops police station only to be told there were no vehicles available, and to phone 10111.
He called 10111 but the operator told him he had to speak directly to the Swartkops police station.
They patrolled the area for three hours, but the suspects were never caught.
This one incident highlights how thinly resources are spread, after police minister Bheki Cele admitted in parliament last week that almost 27% of police vehicles in the Eastern Cape were out of commission.
Meanwhile, a group of 48 traffic and metro police candidates, who were previously deployed in Central and Humewood after completing their training, abandoned their posts in June when they did not get permanent job offers after their six-month expanded public works programme contracts expired on June 10.
Ward 2 councillor Renaldo Gouws, from the DA, said the city was feeling the effects of the trainees’ absence, especially along the beachfront which had recorded a spike in vandalism and criminality.
You only need be in one neighbourhood watch or crime WhatsApp group to know how frequently criminals attack.
From house robberies in the western suburbs to hijacking in the townships, and gang violence in the northern areas, crime is all over.
And it will continue to spiral out of control until the SAPS and metro police get their house in order.
Whoever is responsible needs to step up immediately to ensure there are enough law enforcement officers on the ground to protect us and that they are fully equipped to do that.
Failure to do so would mean they are infringing on our constitutional right to security.
Police must step up in Nelson Mandela Bay
