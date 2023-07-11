×

Service delivery compromised by illiterate councillors

In KZN 15.2% of the councillors are unable to read or write

11 July 2023
Malaika wa Azania
Columnist

The department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) commissioned a skills audit on councillors in KwaZulu-Natal — the second most populous province after Gauteng.

According to the audit report, findings of which were shared by Cogta minister Thembi Nkadimeng at a development model conference hosted by Stellenbosch University a week ago, 298 of 1,944 councillors in that province are illiterate...

