Service delivery compromised by illiterate councillors
In KZN 15.2% of the councillors are unable to read or write
The department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) commissioned a skills audit on councillors in KwaZulu-Natal — the second most populous province after Gauteng.
According to the audit report, findings of which were shared by Cogta minister Thembi Nkadimeng at a development model conference hosted by Stellenbosch University a week ago, 298 of 1,944 councillors in that province are illiterate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.