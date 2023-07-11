German partnership can boost EC rugby
An exciting long-term partnership between EP, Border and German rugby officials could provide the funding and expertise needed to help put the Eastern Cape back on the rugby map.
The wheels for the new alliance were set in motion when a delegation from Germany’s Lower Saxony Rugby Union visited Gqeberha recently...
