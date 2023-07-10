Reaction to attack by bodyguards shows the growing gap between the ANC and the people
The cowardly, brutish, and thuggish actions of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protection unit are appalling and have been rightly condemned by right-thinking South Africans. One thing you can be sure of, though, is that it is highly unlikely any of those eight cowards will lose their jobs or face charges that are carried through to prosecution. That is because their thuggish behaviour is part of the culture of the system that must bring them to justice.
The victims of that attack will be intimidated into silence. The witnesses will be intimidated or will disappear. The dockets will be poorly put together or will disappear. Indeed, these men’s political principals will ensure that they are not held to account. Why? The politicians approve of their behaviour. The minute Mashatile’s office said that the system should be given space to get to the bottom of things, you knew that this whole case would be tied up in bureaucracy and legalese until it dies in a dark corner somewhere in the bowels of police headquarters...
