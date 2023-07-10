Disaster looms as government departments fail to pay their bills
There is a worrying trend of companies — out of sheer desperation — having to threaten to withdraw services to force the government to pay over money due to them.
We have seen it with various government departments — the education department with scholar transport and feeding schemes; the social development department when it comes to paying over grants meant for the elderly or children; and even the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which time and again fails to meet its financial obligations when it comes to paying the SPCA for the use of its pound for stray animals...
