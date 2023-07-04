×

Opinion

Heritage vandals should take lesson from young cleanup heroes

04 July 2023
Editorial Comment
The vandals dismantling Nelson Mandela Bay’s heritage should take notice of the “green warriors” who marched in Motherwell on Friday to protest against others trashing their environment.

The 70 pupils, teachers and co-ordinators of the Zwartkops Conservancy Buhlebendalo Enviro Club should be applauded for their efforts to highlight this crucial issue...

