Zimbabwe’s problems are our problems too
You really can’t make this stuff up.
Emmerson Mnangagwa, the 80-year-old president of Zimbabwe, has been at the heart of the country’s leadership since 1980 when he was appointed Minister of state Security by Robert Mugabe. In that role he presided over the operations of the notorious Central Intelligence Organisation, a body that oversaw the killing of thousands of civilians by state forces in the mid-1980s in what came to be known as gukurahundi...
Zimbabwe’s problems are our problems too
Columnist
You really can’t make this stuff up.
Emmerson Mnangagwa, the 80-year-old president of Zimbabwe, has been at the heart of the country’s leadership since 1980 when he was appointed Minister of state Security by Robert Mugabe. In that role he presided over the operations of the notorious Central Intelligence Organisation, a body that oversaw the killing of thousands of civilians by state forces in the mid-1980s in what came to be known as gukurahundi...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion