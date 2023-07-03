×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

KwaNobuhle pays heavy price for sabotage, vandalism

03 July 2023
Editorial Comment
None

KwaNobuhle residents have been hit with regular power cuts outside the normal load-shedding times for the past two weeks — and will have to put up with them for at least three more weeks.

The municipality was forced to implement the rotational load reduction after losing one of the main cables feeding the area. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read