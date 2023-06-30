Heritage sites must be protected from vandals
Just days after yet another memorial site in Nelson Mandela Bay was vandalised last week, the municipality committed this week to securing memorial sites across the metro to curb wanton vandalism and theft.
Attending a wreath-laying ceremony with the SA Navy at the Mendi Memorial in New Brighton on Sunday, mayor Gary van Niekerk condemned the blatant theft and destruction of memorials ..
